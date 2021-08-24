Live events on the horizon in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Milford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

Boys and Girls Soccer Day Camp 2021 Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Orono, ME

UMaine Women\'s soccer Boys and Girls day camp for ages 6 –18 running from July 5 – 9. Day Camp Schedule 9 a.m. Technical Session 10:30 a.m. Small sided games 11:30 a.m. LUNCH 1 p.m. Recreational...

EXO: Are We Alone? Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Humankind has always sought to understand the mysteries of the Universe and speculated about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Today we know of thousands of exoplanets — planets located...

UMaine Cellulose Nanomaterials Researchers Forum Orono, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Wells Conference Center, 131 Munson Road, Orono, ME 04469

Discover the wide variety of projects underway at the University of Maine where researchers are using cellulose nanomaterials.

Summer Story Time on the Village Green Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Story Time outside! Weather permitting, we will be presenting Story Time on the Village Green behind the Library every Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.

Full Moon Paddles 2021 Old Town, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468

Experience the sound and shadows of the evening as you paddle the Pushaw Stream.