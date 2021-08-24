Cancel
Milford, ME

Live events on the horizon in Milford

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 7 days ago

(MILFORD, ME) Live events are lining up on the Milford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktGO5_0bbPAPzp00

Boys and Girls Soccer Day Camp 2021

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Orono, ME

UMaine Women\'s soccer Boys and Girls day camp for ages 6 –18 running from July 5 – 9. Day Camp Schedule 9 a.m. Technical Session 10:30 a.m. Small sided games 11:30 a.m. LUNCH 1 p.m. Recreational...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMbu0_0bbPAPzp00

EXO: Are We Alone?

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Humankind has always sought to understand the mysteries of the Universe and speculated about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Today we know of thousands of exoplanets — planets located...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SQu5_0bbPAPzp00

UMaine Cellulose Nanomaterials Researchers Forum

Orono, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Wells Conference Center, 131 Munson Road, Orono, ME 04469

Discover the wide variety of projects underway at the University of Maine where researchers are using cellulose nanomaterials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFlvw_0bbPAPzp00

Summer Story Time on the Village Green

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Story Time outside! Weather permitting, we will be presenting Story Time on the Village Green behind the Library every Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIwBG_0bbPAPzp00

Full Moon Paddles 2021

Old Town, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME 04468

Experience the sound and shadows of the evening as you paddle the Pushaw Stream.

Milford News Watch

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

