Canby, MN

Canby calendar: What's coming up

Canby Digest
 7 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Canby calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canby:

Marshall: SMSU Choir Auditions (open to Community Members)

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1501 State St, Marshall, MN

For those in our region near Marshall that would like to sing in a choir again!

BARN DANCE

Hendricks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1110 280th St, Hendricks, MN

With great excitement, we want to invite you all out to another Summer Barn Dance at the Triple L Farm Barn! Come join us for a night of dancing, and fellowship! 7:30 PM: Doors open. 8:00 PM...

KIDS CRAFT The Water Cycle in Water Color

Lynd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1897 Camden Park Rd, Lynd, MN

Saturday, August 28 from 9:00am-10:00am KIDS CRAFT The Water Cycle in Water Color Playground near Beach Learn about the water cycle as you make a rain cloud gravity painting project. Free, come...

Opening Faith Service

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1418 Birch St, Marshall, MN

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Lutheran Campus Ministries and Catholic Campus Ministries will celebrate the start of the year at the Campus Religious Center with an ecumenical worship service. Join...

Writer’s Café Salon

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 C St, Marshall, MN

Meet with other writers to discuss topics and challenges! These meetings are open to all writers from the region. There will also be dedicated writing time and the opportunity to share your work...

