Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Machias, ME

Live events coming up in Machias

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Machias calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Machias area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIKaU_0bbPANTb00

ART SHOW: Jeanne Backhaus

Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Opening reception on Saturday, August 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHUpq_0bbPANTb00

Gordon Thomas Ward live by the stream

Gouldsboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 28 Main St, Gouldsboro, ME

Enjoy live music by renowned musician Gordon Thomas Ward while eating a hot dog. We'll be firing up a grill for our first ever outdoor concert by the Learning Center. Bring your folding chair and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcB66_0bbPANTb00

Graveside service

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Here is William Clark’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Clark in Calais, Maine, who passed away on August 14...

Learn More

Concert at Dorcas Library

Gouldsboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 28 Main St, Gouldsboro, ME

Concert by guitarist and songwriter Gordon Thomas Ward, 4 p.m., Dorcas Library. 963-4027 or www.dorcaslibrary1.org.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROkf5_0bbPANTb00

Maine State Star Party 2021

Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Friday/Saturday August 27/28 2021 Cobscook Bay State Park, Edmunds, Maine Hosted by the Downeast Amateur Astronomers Washington County’s own Astronomy Club Friday August 27 (can arrive anytime...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Machias Dispatch

Machias Dispatch

Machias, ME
15
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Calais, ME
State
Maine State
City
Dennysville, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Gouldsboro, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Live Music#Dorcas Library#Www Dorcaslibrary1 Org#Astronomy Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy