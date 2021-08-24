Live events coming up in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) Live events are lining up on the Machias calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Machias area:

ART SHOW: Jeanne Backhaus Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Opening reception on Saturday, August 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Gordon Thomas Ward live by the stream Gouldsboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 28 Main St, Gouldsboro, ME

Enjoy live music by renowned musician Gordon Thomas Ward while eating a hot dog. We'll be firing up a grill for our first ever outdoor concert by the Learning Center. Bring your folding chair and...

Graveside service Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Here is William Clark’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Clark in Calais, Maine, who passed away on August 14...

Concert at Dorcas Library Gouldsboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 28 Main St, Gouldsboro, ME

Concert by guitarist and songwriter Gordon Thomas Ward, 4 p.m., Dorcas Library. 963-4027 or www.dorcaslibrary1.org.

Maine State Star Party 2021 Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Friday/Saturday August 27/28 2021 Cobscook Bay State Park, Edmunds, Maine Hosted by the Downeast Amateur Astronomers Washington County’s own Astronomy Club Friday August 27 (can arrive anytime...