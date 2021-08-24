Enterprise calendar: What's coming up

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Enterprise calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

Enterprise Corn Fest Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Greenwood St, Enterprise, OR

08/28 to 08/28 2021 - Enterprise Corn Fest meta Enterprise City Park, Enterprise , UT Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 60 Juried: no Prize Money: na

The Wasteland Kings LIVE at The Courthouse Concert Series, Enterprise, OR Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 S River St, Enterprise, OR

Bring a chair and enjoy the day as The Wasteland Kings play from the lawn of The Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise, OR. The Courthouse Concert Series is presented by The Wallowa Valley Music...

Nature Discovery Walk Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Free and Open to the public. Nature Discovery Walks will start at Wallowa Lake Lodge and proceed to nearby trails. Walks will start on the Lodge grounds for those who prefer a gentle short...

13th Annual Barn Dance & Auction Fundraiser — Wallowa Resources Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

We’re Back! It’s time to kick up your heels ONCE again at our 13th annual Wallowa Resources Barn Dance & Auction on Saturday, August 21st at The Blue Barn Farm on Tenderfoot Valley Rd. Social hour...

Dave Stamey Concert Enterprise, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 208 West Main Street, Enterprise, OR 97828

Dave Stamey Live in concert at the OK Theatre in Enterprise OR