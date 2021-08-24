Mcgregor calendar: Coming events

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

2021 Skate & Sip Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Skate, make friends, and drink delicious craft beer with this unique skating event. Skate and Sips are offered every other Tuesday throughout the summer and offers skaters and rollerskiers a fun...

Big Truck Show Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 22014 Serpent Shores, Deerwood, MN

Come join us for our Big Truck Show! We will have food, voting, and fun! Want to sign up to show off your truck? Call 218-546-5577 to reserve a spot, the cost is free to sign up! Mud, lifted, and...

Faith’s All Church Reunion McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 43696 245th Pl, McGregor, MN

We are so excited to gather as a church family this August! Bring yourself, bring…

Big Sandy Lake AFG McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

“On Call” – contact Ramona at 218-426-3344 to see if the group is meeting.

2021 Minnesota Rehabilitation Association Annual Conference Deerwood, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Road, Deerwood, MN 56444

2021 Minnesota Rehabilitation Association Annual Conference — History in the Making: Honoring our Past, Embracing the Future 2.1.