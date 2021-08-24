Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcgregor, MN

Mcgregor calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 7 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUcQZ_0bbPALi900

2021 Skate & Sip

Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Skate, make friends, and drink delicious craft beer with this unique skating event. Skate and Sips are offered every other Tuesday throughout the summer and offers skaters and rollerskiers a fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npZBC_0bbPALi900

Big Truck Show

Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 22014 Serpent Shores, Deerwood, MN

Come join us for our Big Truck Show! We will have food, voting, and fun! Want to sign up to show off your truck? Call 218-546-5577 to reserve a spot, the cost is free to sign up! Mud, lifted, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLnHd_0bbPALi900

Faith’s All Church Reunion

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 43696 245th Pl, McGregor, MN

We are so excited to gather as a church family this August! Bring yourself, bring…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04r6q7_0bbPALi900

Big Sandy Lake AFG

McGregor, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

“On Call” – contact Ramona at 218-426-3344 to see if the group is meeting.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dp5cf_0bbPALi900

2021 Minnesota Rehabilitation Association Annual Conference

Deerwood, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 25039 Tame Fish Lake Road, Deerwood, MN 56444

2021 Minnesota Rehabilitation Association Annual Conference — History in the Making: Honoring our Past, Embracing the Future 2.1.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor, MN
17
Followers
231
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mcgregor, MN
City
Deerwood, MN
Mcgregor, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy