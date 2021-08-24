Live events on the horizon in Kimball

(KIMBALL, NE) Live events are coming to Kimball.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kimball:

Fall Wreath Make & Take- Sidney Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Time for some Fall wreath Make & Take classes ! 🎉 🍁 We will be making this Fall / Thanksgiving themed storm door wreath, right here in Sidney! ! WREATH MAKE AND TAKE - Sidney further class info...

Book Character Silhouette Challenge Burns, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 Main St, Burns, WY

August 1–31 Library Hours Each week, find a new and increasingly difficult display of book character silhouettes throughout the library! We challenge you to name each silhouette correctly and win...

The Tumbleweed Golf Scramble Kimball, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 4530 Gilliland Drive, Kimball, NE 69145

This is a fun Golf Scramble hosted by the Tumbleweed.

Story Stone Adventures Burns, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 Main St, Burns, WY

August 1–31 Library Hours Story stones are pictures painted onto smooth pebbles, used as an aid in storytelling. All through August, the library will be placing story stones throughout the...