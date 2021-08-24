Cancel
Del Norte, CO

Live events on the horizon in Del Norte

Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 7 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Del Norte:

An Iliad

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

Fated to repeat the ancient tale of the Trojan War throughout the centuries, our storyteller finds poetry, humor, inspiration, and sadness in this modern retelling of Homer’s classic.

Demolition Derby

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

The dirt and sparks will be flyin! You may also like the following events from Alamosa Round-UP

Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

Falling in love at a distance… Although nearly 3,000 miles apart, when US Army doctor Jack Ludwig begins writing aspiring actress Louise Rabiner, sparks fly. This engaging and heartwarming comedy...

Alamosa Round-Up

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

The Alamosa Round-UP has been a part of the San Luis Valley Heritage for almost 40 years. With multiple days of exciting events and an Old West Cattle Drive, it is the biggest event in Alamosa...

Red Riding Hood

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

A fun, fast-paced retelling of a classic fairy tale... You’ve never seen Little Red Riding Hood, quite like this. Two actors with the stamina of marathon runners spin this classic...\n

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

