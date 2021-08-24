Cancel
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Lac Du Flambeau events calendar

Lac Du Flambeau Post
(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are coming to Lac Du Flambeau.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lac Du Flambeau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKVjx_0bbPAHBF00

Lions Golf Outing

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3800 US-51, Woodruff, WI

All are welcome to participate in this fundraising golf outing beginning at 9am-4pm at the beautiful Trout Lake Golf Course. Contact: Tom Finta, (715) 573-2605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pI2Lm_0bbPAHBF00

Manitowish Waters Skiing Skeeters Waterski Show

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

FREE SKIING SKEETERS WATER SKI SHOWS Every Wednesday & Saturday at 7 pm – you can enjoy free water ski team performances by many talented skiers. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for viewing comfort...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbxjs_0bbPAHBF00

Are you protected in Retirement?

Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 10171 WI-70, Minocqua, WI

Hosted by Park City Investments you will learn how to plan for retirement and how to plan during retirement. You and a guest are cordially invited to attend one of the following complimentary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrOsp_0bbPAHBF00

Community Blood Drive

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 14006 Discovery Ln, Manitowish Waters, WI

The Community Blood Center (CBC) is a local non-profit organization that supplies life-saving blood and platelets to nearly 30 hospitals in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We invite...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krzWc_0bbPAHBF00

Grown-Up Story Hour

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 263 US HWY 51, Manitowish Waters, WI

Join us for an evening of stories, essays, and poetry at River’s Edge Lodge & Outfitters, located on Highway 51 in Manitowish. Sit back, relax, purchase a beverage or two if you wish, and enjoy...

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

