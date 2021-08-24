Calais calendar: Events coming up

(CALAIS, ME) Calais is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Calais area:

Sea Glass Shadow Box Art Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 44 South St, Lubec, ME

Create a unique one-of-a-kind piece inspired by the treasures along the shore. All materials are provided. Choose from our large variety of sea glass and pottery and one black or white 5X7 shadow...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

EAC’s Concert Series concludes with Chamber Music, including Beethoven’s “Ghost” trio and Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio by Noreen Silver, cello, Phillip Silver, piano, and Trond Saeverud, violin, on...

Graveside service Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Here is William Clark’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William Clark in Calais, Maine, who passed away on August 14...

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer a Friday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 9 to 10 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information or...

Maine State Star Party 2021 Dennysville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 40 S Edmunds Rd, Dennysville, ME

Friday/Saturday August 27/28 2021 Cobscook Bay State Park, Edmunds, Maine Hosted by the Downeast Amateur Astronomers Washington County’s own Astronomy Club Friday August 27 (can arrive anytime...