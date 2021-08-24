Lisbon calendar: Coming events

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lisbon:

Sunflower Festival Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

All-day events. Parade, recipe contest, entertainment, fun for kids, craft show, flea market, food booths, 10-K, 5-K run/walk, quilt show. Sunflower themed events, car and motor show and petting zoo.

2021 VCSU Ag Bowl presented by First Community Credit Union Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

The 3rd Annual VCSU Ag Bowl features Valley City State University hosting the University of Jamestown for the 2021 college football season opener. Kickoff between the Vikings and the Jimmies is at...

League Member Meeting Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳

Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us Friday, August 27th for Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse. A wine pairing dinner featuring the culinary talent of our very own Nome Schoolhouse Chef, Elizabeth Perleberg with wines from 4E...

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and Open House Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.