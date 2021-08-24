Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon Today

Lisbon calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 7 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Lisbon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lisbon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cwsmw_0bbPAEX400

Sunflower Festival

Enderlin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

All-day events. Parade, recipe contest, entertainment, fun for kids, craft show, flea market, food booths, 10-K, 5-K run/walk, quilt show. Sunflower themed events, car and motor show and petting zoo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWphX_0bbPAEX400

2021 VCSU Ag Bowl presented by First Community Credit Union

Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

The 3rd Annual VCSU Ag Bowl features Valley City State University hosting the University of Jamestown for the 2021 college football season opener. Kickoff between the Vikings and the Jimmies is at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpu3F_0bbPAEX400

League Member Meeting

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 N 5th St, Oakes, ND

Oakes Bowling Association League Member Meeting Tuesday Aug 24th - 7pm at the legion!! Please join us if you plan on bowling this year 🎳

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0bbPAEX400

Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us Friday, August 27th for Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse. A wine pairing dinner featuring the culinary talent of our very own Nome Schoolhouse Chef, Elizabeth Perleberg with wines from 4E...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGOH6_0bbPAEX400

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and Open House

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
8
Followers
193
Post
819
Views
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Live Events#State University#Jimmies#Nd Join
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy