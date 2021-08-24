Live events on the horizon in Frankfort

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Frankfort:

Benzie Pete Moss Inv. Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 9300 Homestead Rd, Benzonia, MI

August 28, 2021- Saturday / Benzonia -5k cross country course prior to the largest HS cross country race in Northern Michigan every season. The course is flat and fast. Top 10 male and female...

Grow Benzie Farmers Market Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5885 Frankfort Hwy, Benzonia, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 7, 2021 - August 30, 2021Mondays, 2pm - 6pmLocation:5885 Frankfort Highway (M-115), Benzonia, MI 49616

Rhett & John @ The 231 Bar & Grill Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 17170 Vondra Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for our premier appearance at The 231 Bar & Grill in Thompsonville, MI! We will be playing and having a great time from 7:00 - 10:00 pm.

Living Nations, Living Words Empire, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10115 W Front St, Empire, MI

Dr. Gordon Henry, a member of the White Earth Anishanaabe Nation and Professor in the English Department at MSU, will share selections of his poetry and fiction, and discuss his work with “Living...

Music Mondays with Patrick Niemisto Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 14234 Dzuibanek Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for fancy drinks and live music as we invite our friend Pat Niemisto back to the farm!