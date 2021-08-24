Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Live events on the horizon in Frankfort

Posted by 
Frankfort Journal
Frankfort Journal
 7 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Frankfort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Frankfort:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chPw8_0bbPABst00

Benzie Pete Moss Inv.

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 9300 Homestead Rd, Benzonia, MI

August 28, 2021- Saturday / Benzonia -5k cross country course prior to the largest HS cross country race in Northern Michigan every season. The course is flat and fast. Top 10 male and female...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6tCv_0bbPABst00

Grow Benzie Farmers Market

Benzonia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5885 Frankfort Hwy, Benzonia, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 7, 2021 - August 30, 2021Mondays, 2pm - 6pmLocation:5885 Frankfort Highway (M-115), Benzonia, MI 49616

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSdSy_0bbPABst00

Rhett & John @ The 231 Bar & Grill

Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 17170 Vondra Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for our premier appearance at The 231 Bar & Grill in Thompsonville, MI! We will be playing and having a great time from 7:00 - 10:00 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjZfj_0bbPABst00

Living Nations, Living Words

Empire, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10115 W Front St, Empire, MI

Dr. Gordon Henry, a member of the White Earth Anishanaabe Nation and Professor in the English Department at MSU, will share selections of his poetry and fiction, and discuss his work with “Living...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCEfT_0bbPABst00

Music Mondays with Patrick Niemisto

Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 14234 Dzuibanek Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for fancy drinks and live music as we invite our friend Pat Niemisto back to the farm!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort Journal

Frankfort, MI
With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Frankfort, MI
Government
City
Empire, MI
City
Benzonia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Thompsonville, MI
City
Frankfort, MI
