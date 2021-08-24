Cancel
Belle Plaine, IA

Live events on the horizon in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cswgt_0bbPAA0A00

INTERNATIONAL F30 For Sale In Brooklyn, Iowa

Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used INTERNATIONAL F30 For Sale In Brooklyn, Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIxKI_0bbPAA0A00

Tama, IA - Barn Quilt Class - Aug 28, 2021

Tama, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 112 E 3rd St, Tama, IA

*SPECIAL AWAY CLASS IN TAMA, IOWA* $65 per person - Saturday, March 28 @ 10:30 am - Second class will be scheduled if fills up Fraternal Order of Eagles 112 E. 3rd Street, Tama, IA Questions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Go3lq_0bbPAA0A00

Lot # 10269 - JAMESWAY ULTRA TRAC 5700

Malcom, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View JAMESWAY Ultra Trac 5700 Online Auctions In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqN1h_0bbPAA0A00

Live Music by Billy Heller

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1755 P Ave, Marengo, IA

Join us for an afternoon of wine, music and friendship. Along with our delicious wine, we encourage you to try an appetizer or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nr0N_0bbPAA0A00

Migrating Monarchs Program at Lake Iowa Park!

Ladora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Date/Time Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 10:30 am - 2:00 pm Location Lake Iowa Nature Center Join Naturalist Mary Bulger to learn about the amazing monarch butterfly! We will start with a indoor...

Belle Plaine, IA
With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

