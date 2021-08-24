Live events Florien — what’s coming up

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are coming to Florien.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florien:

Louisiana Horn Hike 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Longleaf Vista Trail, Coushatta, LA 71457

Bring your horn and hike with fellow hornists in the Kisatchie National Forest! Play horn calls, trios and quartets!

2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on December 17 - 18, 2021, for our Golden Jubilee! This year's event celebrates the NSU classes of 1970 and 1971.

Northwestern State University's Greek Centennial Celebration Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join on Friday October 22 and Saturday, October 23, 2021 for Northwestern State University's Greek Centennial!

First Year Involvement Challenge 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 330 Sam Sibley Dr., Natchitoches, LA 71497

Come join the fun of an interactive, fast-paced simulation of your first year in college along with 75 NSU student leaders!

2021 LSHOF Welcome Reception presented by La Capitol Federal Credit Union Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This event kicks off the celebration weekend as Natchitoches welcomes the 2021 Inductees.