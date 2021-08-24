Cancel
Plains, MT

Live events on the horizon in Plains

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Plains is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Plains area:

Monthly Meeting

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join us for our monthly meeting! 6:00pm - Pot Luck Dinner 7:00pm - Meeting All women welcome. Stop in and find out what we are doing around the community and consider joining us. $25 per year...

Learn More
Bikers Against Bullies!

Hot Springs, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Main St, Hot Springs, MT

Bikers Against Bullies will be coming to town! They will have bikes to raffle off for the kids, we will have a street band that afternoon, food, and fun! Open container for the event (pending...

Learn More
Cymbeline in Plains

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes. The queen...

Learn More
Here Comes the Sun Fundraiser - Celebrating the Music of The Beatles

Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 320 Regatta Rd, Polson, MT

Here Comes the Sun – Celebrating Music by the Beatles Concert Details: Mission Valley Live will be kicking off the 2021-22 performing arts season by presenting the band, Here Comes the Sun at 7:00...

Learn More
Superior Senior Center early-bird dinner

Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 611 5th Ave E, Superior, MT

Every Wednesday at 4:30 you'll enjoy the company and scrumptious... Read more »

Learn More

ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

