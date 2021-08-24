Cancel
Republic, WA

Republic events calendar

Republic News Watch
Republic News Watch
 7 days ago

(REPUBLIC, WA) Live events are lining up on the Republic calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Republic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAJtz_0bbPA7RE00

Live music at the fair!

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Starting at 6:00 while dinner is enjoyed we will be adding some lively music 🎶, smiles, laughter, anf fun with country and blues. Can’t wait to see you at our local country fair!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8bwb_0bbPA7RE00

Northeast Washington Fair

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 317 W Astor Ave, Colville, WA

The NE WA Fair is in its 127th running, serving the NE WA area north of Spokane, WA. Featured are livestock, horse show, Fat Stock Sale, tree sale, arts & crafts, entertainment, dances, food ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOMrs_0bbPA7RE00

Pickleball - Tuesday

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 15661 WA-21, Republic, WA

Pickleball is BACK! Games will be held at KK. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Players can join the game rotation by calling (509) 775-2425. What’s pickleball? It’s a paddle sport with simple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21X4Y7_0bbPA7RE00

Director Area 9 Regional Meeting - Colville

Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 S Hofstetter St, Colville, WA 99114

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

With Republic News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

