Events on the Oblong calendar
(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: Lawrenceville, IL
Carbon Market Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Carbon Market Conference, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 4960 E 300th Ave, Newton, IL
The music of Flat Mountain will blow you away! A span of many genres with a authentic Blue Grass sound! You are truly missing out if you don’t see Flat Mountain in person!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 502 White Squirrel Cir, Olney, IL
Queens of the Court [Women’s Double Tournament] Sunday August 29, 2021 North Tennis Courts, City Park Olney IL Skill levels 3.5/4.0 start time- 8:00a.m. Skill Levels 2.5/3.0 start time- 12:00p.m...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Book Club is Back! First meeting will be on Thursday, May 27th. Come early at 4:45pm to visit with other members, meeting will start at 5:00pm. Every Last Thursday of the Month This first meeting...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 13608 Hanger Rd, Lawrenceville, IL 62439
Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.
