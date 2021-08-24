Events on the Oblong calendar

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oblong:

Carbon Market Conference Lawrenceville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Lawrenceville, IL

Carbon Market Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Carbon Market Conference, join Facebook today.

Flat Mountain at BJ’s Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4960 E 300th Ave, Newton, IL

The music of Flat Mountain will blow you away! A span of many genres with a authentic Blue Grass sound! You are truly missing out if you don’t see Flat Mountain in person!

Queens of the Court Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 White Squirrel Cir, Olney, IL

Queens of the Court [Women’s Double Tournament] Sunday August 29, 2021 North Tennis Courts, City Park Olney IL Skill levels 3.5/4.0 start time- 8:00a.m. Skill Levels 2.5/3.0 start time- 12:00p.m...

Book Club Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Book Club is Back! First meeting will be on Thursday, May 27th. Come early at 4:45pm to visit with other members, meeting will start at 5:00pm. Every Last Thursday of the Month This first meeting...

Military & Veteran High Performance Driving Events in Lawrenceville, IL. Lawrenceville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 13608 Hanger Rd, Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.