Ganado calendar: What's coming up

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ganado area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242, Victoria, TX 77904
CPR helps you assist a person having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing mental health symptoms
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 103 S 3rd St, Ganado, TX
Season: Year Round Market Hours: 4th Saturdays, 9 am - 1 pm Location:111 South Third Street
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437
Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Steve Wariner, is a troubadour in the music industry and continues to inspire artist today!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 317 W Main St, Edna, TX
Join us as we tour businesses in Edna, Ganado, and visit the Lavaca Bluffs Vineyards & Winery. Start the days adventure right here at the Chamber Annex with some light refreshments and a swag bag...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437
24 Top 10 Records. 16 #1 Hits. 10 Time CMA & ACM Nominee, Colin Raye, LIVE at Greek Bros. in El Campo, Saturday October 16th!
