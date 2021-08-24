Cancel
Ganado, TX

Ganado calendar: What's coming up

Ganado Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Ganado is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ganado area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6pLn_0bbPA5fm00

Youth Mental Health First Aid- Blended

Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242, Victoria, TX 77904

CPR helps you assist a person having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing mental health symptoms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuuY2_0bbPA5fm00

Ganado Farmer and Handmade Market

Ganado, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 S 3rd St, Ganado, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: 4th Saturdays, 9 am - 1 pm Location:111 South Third Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoqQg_0bbPA5fm00

Steve Wariner

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Steve Wariner, is a troubadour in the music industry and continues to inspire artist today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dzXT_0bbPA5fm00

Jackson County Wine Tour

Edna, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 317 W Main St, Edna, TX

Join us as we tour businesses in Edna, Ganado, and visit the Lavaca Bluffs Vineyards & Winery. Start the days adventure right here at the Chamber Annex with some light refreshments and a swag bag...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYHPZ_0bbPA5fm00

Colin Raye

El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

24 Top 10 Records. 16 #1 Hits. 10 Time CMA & ACM Nominee, Colin Raye, LIVE at Greek Bros. in El Campo, Saturday October 16th!

ABOUT

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

