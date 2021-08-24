Memphis events calendar

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

39th Annual IDMS State Show Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 20471 Old Hwy 2, Bloomfield, IA

Please Mark you Calanders to join us in a fun filled day.

Homecoming Sunday Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda

Church Picnic Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join us for a church picnic on August 29th at Thousand Hills State Park at the beach shelter. If you are interested in baptism please contact Curtis. Games and Swimming will begin at 3 pm...

Back to School Bash Queen City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 N Main St, Queen City, MO

Back To School 2021 Events in Queen City, Missouri, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Queen City, Missouri. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...

Circus Funtastic Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

Circus Funtastic is Coming! Bring the family and embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, dazzled by our amazing acrobats, left in awe by our lightning fast speed juggler...