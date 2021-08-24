Cancel
Memphis, MO

Memphis events calendar

Memphis Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP5Tf_0bbPA3uK00

39th Annual IDMS State Show

Bloomfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 20471 Old Hwy 2, Bloomfield, IA

Please Mark you Calanders to join us in a fun filled day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0eKB_0bbPA3uK00

Homecoming Sunday

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTWfy_0bbPA3uK00

Church Picnic

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Join us for a church picnic on August 29th at Thousand Hills State Park at the beach shelter. If you are interested in baptism please contact Curtis. Games and Swimming will begin at 3 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfADn_0bbPA3uK00

Back to School Bash

Queen City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 409 N Main St, Queen City, MO

Back To School 2021 Events in Queen City, Missouri, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Queen City, Missouri. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCgdN_0bbPA3uK00

Circus Funtastic

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

Circus Funtastic is Coming! Bring the family and embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, dazzled by our amazing acrobats, left in awe by our lightning fast speed juggler...

Memphis, MO
