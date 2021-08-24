Live events coming up in Lacygne
(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:20 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:20 PM
Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS
Feel free to bring your Bible and come join us in the Worship Center. Bible […]
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1020 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS
Awana exists to see children know, love, and serve Jesus Christ. At Awana, your children […]
Comments / 0