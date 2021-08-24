Cancel
Lacygne, KS

Live events coming up in Lacygne

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 7 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Lacygne is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyBxd_0bbPA18s00

Adult Bible Study

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:20 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:20 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

Feel free to bring your Bible and come join us in the Worship Center. Bible […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRPyv_0bbPA18s00

Colony House VIP Experience // Lawrence, KS Sept 29

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

AWANA

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1000 West St, Tonganoxie, KS

Awana exists to see children know, love, and serve Jesus Christ. At Awana, your children […]

Lacygne, KS
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tonganoxie, KS
Lacygne, KS
Massachusetts State
Lawrence, KS
Jesus Christ
