What’s up Au Gres: Local events calendar

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Au Gres area:

Dance with Joy Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 W Lake St, Tawas City, MI

Kids dance is back! Ages 5-11 This “Endless Summer Series” is Thursdays 6-6:40 Aug 5-26 :)

Operation Orange Tree East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 E Bay St, East Tawas, MI

Operation Orange Tree at Bikinis Bar at Tawas Bay Beach Resort, 300 E Bay St, East Tawas, MI 48730, East Tawas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sunset and lighthouse sightseeing Caseville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6546 Main St, Caseville, MI

The Lady of the Lake tour boat is a USCG inspected tour boat licensed for 56 passengers. She has an upper sun deck for 20 passengers, an open rear deck for 20, and a semi enclosed forward deck for...

Blues By The Bay Festival East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Newman Street &, S U.S. 23, East Tawas, MI

12:00 - Whiskey Bottle Blues 2:00 - Kathleen And The Bridge Street Band 4:00 - Chicago Rhythm and Blues Kings 6:00 - Eliza Neals 8:00 - Dwayne Dopsie and The

Barre Ease Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Barre for the mature :) This is our branch of barre for the chair yogis. no up and downs from the ground. great for balance and core strength :)