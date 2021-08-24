Cancel
Au Gres, MI

What’s up Au Gres: Local events calendar

Au Gres News Watch
 7 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Au Gres area:

Dance with Joy

Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 W Lake St, Tawas City, MI

Kids dance is back! Ages 5-11 This “Endless Summer Series” is Thursdays 6-6:40 Aug 5-26 :)

Operation Orange Tree

East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 E Bay St, East Tawas, MI

Operation Orange Tree at Bikinis Bar at Tawas Bay Beach Resort, 300 E Bay St, East Tawas, MI 48730, East Tawas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sunset and lighthouse sightseeing

Caseville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6546 Main St, Caseville, MI

The Lady of the Lake tour boat is a USCG inspected tour boat licensed for 56 passengers. She has an upper sun deck for 20 passengers, an open rear deck for 20, and a semi enclosed forward deck for...

Blues By The Bay Festival

East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Newman Street &, S U.S. 23, East Tawas, MI

12:00 - Whiskey Bottle Blues 2:00 - Kathleen And The Bridge Street Band 4:00 - Chicago Rhythm and Blues Kings 6:00 - Eliza Neals 8:00 - Dwayne Dopsie and The

Barre Ease

Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Barre for the mature :) This is our branch of barre for the chair yogis. no up and downs from the ground. great for balance and core strength :)

With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

