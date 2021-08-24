Cancel
Davenport, WA

Davenport calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZeMT_0bbP9rVn00

Community Worship in the Park

Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is the 6th of our Summer Community Worship Services, sponsored by the congregations of We C.A.R.E. , hosted by Reardan Presbyterian Church, Rev. Katie Waltar. Everyone is welcome to join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBJIe_0bbP9rVn00

Protect Our People: Anti Human Trafficking

Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Spokane Tribe of Indians vision is to achieve true sovereignty by attaining self-sufficiency. We will preserve and enhance our traditional values by living and teaching the inherent principles...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAjzw_0bbP9rVn00

Pacific Northwest Tow Fest

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

The Pacific Northwest Tow Fest will be held August 27th 7 28th, 2021 at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpUBm_0bbP9rVn00

Conquest of the Cage - MMA

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

The hard-hitting MMA action returns to Northern Quest, and you can enjoy this bigger-than-ever show in the open air as we bring the fight to our BECU Live outdoor venue. Former Mt. Spokane High...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erUnv_0bbP9rVn00

Lincoln County Fair

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1601 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Schedule of Events7:00 am-8:30 am: Accepting Baking Floral exhibits only8:00 am: Fair Officially Open8:30 am:Judging BeginsSwine Market Class-Breed Class to

