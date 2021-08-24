Davenport calendar: Coming events

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

Community Worship in the Park Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is the 6th of our Summer Community Worship Services, sponsored by the congregations of We C.A.R.E. , hosted by Reardan Presbyterian Church, Rev. Katie Waltar. Everyone is welcome to join us...

Protect Our People: Anti Human Trafficking Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Spokane Tribe of Indians vision is to achieve true sovereignty by attaining self-sufficiency. We will preserve and enhance our traditional values by living and teaching the inherent principles...

Pacific Northwest Tow Fest Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

The Pacific Northwest Tow Fest will be held August 27th 7 28th, 2021 at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

Conquest of the Cage - MMA Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

The hard-hitting MMA action returns to Northern Quest, and you can enjoy this bigger-than-ever show in the open air as we bring the fight to our BECU Live outdoor venue. Former Mt. Spokane High...

Lincoln County Fair Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1601 Morgan St, Davenport, WA

Schedule of Events7:00 am-8:30 am: Accepting Baking Floral exhibits only8:00 am: Fair Officially Open8:30 am:Judging BeginsSwine Market Class-Breed Class to