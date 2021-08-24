Cancel
Simmesport, LA

Simmesport calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 7 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Simmesport calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKDXb_0bbP9qd400

Pastor Appreciation Luncheon

Pineville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 708 Main Street, Pineville, LA 71360

October is Pastor Appreciation Month and we want to honor pastors and their wives with a free luncheon on October 19th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFSS6_0bbP9qd400

Live Music at Toby’s

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 132 Toby's Ln, Opelousas, LA

Grab a drink and dance into the night or sit back and enjoy the atmosphere with music ranging from Cajun to zydeco and all the genres in between. Learn more by clicking the button below. \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuG64_0bbP9qd400

Sneaker Ball

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 704 North Soileau Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586

It’s about to go down first time in history Ville Platte Where you at!!! And surrounding areas come out with the drip and BOM BOM BOM!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JP0h_0bbP9qd400

Six Weeks in Church History

Hessmer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2927 Main St, Hessmer, LA

Learn how six of the most important milestones in church history shape our beliefs and practices today! Church history is our story, and we need to know how we got to where we are. Week 1: Where...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lf12q_0bbP9qd400

Guided Canoe Tour

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Sudie Lawton Lane, Ville Platte, LA

Join the site naturalists for a guided canoe tour of Chicot Lake to learn about the history of the lake and its flora and fauna at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 28. Pre-registration is required due to...

