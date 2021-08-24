What’s up Fairview: Local events calendar

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Fairview is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairview:

Daves 3rd annual bike show Waukomis, OK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

we will be playing at daves bodyshop in waukomis for his bike show,its also waukomis sooner celebration,so come out look at some awesome bikes,and hear some good blues,and whatever else we come up...

Major County Land Auction - TLW Land & Cattle Fairview, OK

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Selling 160± acres in Major County with 114± acres of Cropland and the balance largely in Bermuda!

Woods Co. 4-H Day @ the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn Alva, OK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 407 Government St, Alva, OK

Woods County 4-H members will be having a booth at the Alva Farmers Market on Flynn on Saturday, August 28th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Stop by and visit with our members and find out what we're...

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement Alva, OK

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

Lucky Star Job Fair - Watonga Watonga, OK

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The event will be held at the Watonga Lucky Star Convention Center, 1407 S Clarence Nash Blvd., Watonga OK. $500 Signing Bonus for Food & Beverage & Hotel Staff & $250 Referral Bonuses! ** For the...