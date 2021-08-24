Cancel
Faribault County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Faribault, Martin by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faribault; Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Faribault and Martin Counties through NOON CDT At 1116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherburn, or 10 miles east of Jackson In Jackson County, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Trimont around 1120 AM CDT. Welcome around 1125 AM CDT. Fairmont around 1130 AM CDT. Truman around 1135 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Blue Earth, Winnebago, Easton and Delavan. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 82 and 131. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 1 and 25. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

