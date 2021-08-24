Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hatch, NM

Live events coming up in Hatch

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
Hatch Updates
 7 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Hatch is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hatch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W607C_0bbP9fAJ00

Risk Management Professional (RMP) Training In Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2550 Don Roser Dr, Las Cruces, NM

Risk Management Professional (RMP) certification Training Risk Management Course empowers you to develop knowledge and skills required to clear your PMI-RMP® exam in first attempt. Risk Management...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bx1wm_0bbP9fAJ00

Celestial Sky & Water, Waning Gibbous Moon Star party with Kayaks!

Caballo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: NM-187, Caballo, NM

Join Southwest Expeditions for a special evening on the lake with kayaks under the stars! We will meet you at the the Historic Dona Ana Courthouse parking lot at 6:30 pm on August 27 th , Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3SzK_0bbP9fAJ00

PALS | Full or Renewal

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 4733 Salado Creek Street, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Please note location! 4733 Salado Creek (map below/scroll down)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gc7cW_0bbP9fAJ00

Grand Re-opening!

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Atrium at 1600, International Mall, Las Cruces, NM

Come celebrate the Grand Re-opening of Pete's Patio! Check out our revamped food menu and come showcase your talent at our open mic hosted by Chris Baker!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ljQc_0bbP9fAJ00

NMSU Art Museum: Timed Entry Tickets

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

We are excited to have visitors back in the NMSU Art Museum at 25% capacity in compliance with state guidelines. Visitors can view all currently open museum galleries during a 30 minute...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hatch Updates

Hatch Updates

Hatch, NM
26
Followers
237
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Hatch, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
City
Caballo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pmi#The Nmsu Art Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

1. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 4. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 5. DLECTRICITY 2021 Light Bike Parade;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
Food & DrinksBrewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Celebrates Five Years of Oktoberfest

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With fall on the horizon, Urban South Brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager has returned for its fifth season. Oktoberfest is currently available at Urban South’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom, and will soon be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Louisiana. “Along with Holy Roller, our flagship IPA,...
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy