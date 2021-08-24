Live events coming up in Hatch

(HATCH, NM) Hatch is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hatch:

Risk Management Professional (RMP) Training In Las Cruces, NM Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2550 Don Roser Dr, Las Cruces, NM

Risk Management Professional (RMP) certification Training Risk Management Course empowers you to develop knowledge and skills required to clear your PMI-RMP® exam in first attempt. Risk Management...

Celestial Sky & Water, Waning Gibbous Moon Star party with Kayaks! Caballo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: NM-187, Caballo, NM

Join Southwest Expeditions for a special evening on the lake with kayaks under the stars! We will meet you at the the Historic Dona Ana Courthouse parking lot at 6:30 pm on August 27 th , Friday...

PALS | Full or Renewal Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 4733 Salado Creek Street, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Please note location! 4733 Salado Creek (map below/scroll down)

Grand Re-opening! Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Atrium at 1600, International Mall, Las Cruces, NM

Come celebrate the Grand Re-opening of Pete's Patio! Check out our revamped food menu and come showcase your talent at our open mic hosted by Chris Baker!

NMSU Art Museum: Timed Entry Tickets Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

We are excited to have visitors back in the NMSU Art Museum at 25% capacity in compliance with state guidelines. Visitors can view all currently open museum galleries during a 30 minute...