Marsing, ID

Marsing events coming soon

Marsing Digest
Marsing Digest
 7 days ago

(MARSING, ID) Marsing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marsing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuZTU_0bbP9dOr00

Hope Down

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Kimball Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605

Come Join Advocates Against Family Violence for an Evening of Fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjDBV_0bbP9dOr00

Jazz Concert Featuring Farayi Malek

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3207 East Ustick Road, Caldwell, ID 83605

Join Caldwell Christian Church in welcoming Farayi Malek for an evening filled with incredible jazz music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3borg9_0bbP9dOr00

Volunteer Side Walker Training

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 28379 El Paso Rd, Caldwell, ID

Required to attend: Complete an online volunteer application and waiver/release form at Rideforjoy.org/volunteer and receive an email confirmation from the Volunteer Manager. Side walkers assist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqfhm_0bbP9dOr00

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 103 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID

Friendly Volleyball nights for teens and young adults to meet, mingle, and play some Volleyball!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oJqP_0bbP9dOr00

JV Football vs Twin Falls

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Facility: Football Field FROM: 4:00 PM TO: 6:30pm Visit https://vallivueathletics.com/main/event/scid/ID8360717539/eventid/72731559 for more information!

