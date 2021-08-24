Cancel
Ringgold, LA

Live events Ringgold — what’s coming up

Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 7 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are coming to Ringgold.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

5th Sunday Sing

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 15910 US-80, Minden, LA

It's that time again! 5th Sunday Sing with the BSBC family and friends. If you have a special to share, let us know and come on out to join us! We will also have light finger foods at 5 p.m...

CGO/FGO Workshop

Barksdale AFB, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Barksdale AFB, LA

The intent is to display a well working leadership duo as well as emphasizing the important role that the SNCO plays by providing years of knowledge/experience that CC (or any level...

Show and Shine Car Show

Coushatta, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Everyone is invited to attend. Beards Automotive is hosting a car,truck,bike,rat rod,or anything you want to show event on front street on Aug.28 no entry fee as this will be a show and shine...

Friends of the Spring Street Museum Membership Luncheon

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 855 Pierremont Road, ##120, Shreveport, LA 71106

Join us to learn more about exciting changes at the LSUS Foundation Spring Street Museum, one of Shreveport's cultural crown jewels.

Purple Picnic

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3901 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106

Join Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana for a FREE event for the entire family at the Purple Picnic!

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

