Limon, CO

Limon calendar: What's coming up

Limon Post
Limon Post
 7 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Live events are lining up on the Limon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Limon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDHNY_0bbP9bdP00

Limon Chamber of Commerce

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Limon Chamber of Commerce is on Facebook. To connect with Limon Chamber of Commerce, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfbIj_0bbP9bdP00

Krause 2196W Disk

Flagler, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 2196W Disk, 45’, Tandem, Three Section w/ Tow Hitch, Discs: 23", Tires: 12.5L-16, SN: 1005, SN: 1005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bbP9bdP00

Paddock Open 24 Hours Thursday Night

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Gates open at 7:00 pm. Overnight use of the paddock/camping/RV/Carport areas will be allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtX1e_0bbP9bdP00

October 2021Emich VW/Chevy Track Day Event

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 93301 U.S. 36, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Come out and join the crew from Emich VW, Emich Chevrolet, and Emich Automotive at our October 17th Track Day event (our 15th Event)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mnqpx_0bbP9bdP00

Acme Bluegrass Band

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 488 Yoder St, Calhan, CO

The Acme Bluegrass Band will be playing August 29th at 6pm! Join us for a wonderful evening of fellowship and music. You may also like the following events from Calhan Country Church

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

