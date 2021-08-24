Coming soon: Lyman events

(LYMAN, WY) Live events are coming to Lyman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lyman area:

Patrick McAvinue Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1440 Main St, Evanston, WY

Patrick McAvinue, International Bluegrass Music Association's 2017 Fiddle Player of the Year is regarded as one of the best in the industry. He has performed and recorded...

Comedy Night, Food Drive Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...

Recitation of the Rosary Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Isabelle Guadalupe Fuentes Isabelle Guadalupe “Izzy” Fuentes, 21, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2021. She was born on January 11, 2000 in Sandy, Utah to Aaron Moreno Fuentes and Trinidad...