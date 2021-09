Halloween is technically still a little ways off, but it’s never too early to get into the spooky spirit. Video games, in my opinion, have a way of making you feel helpless in ways that film and other storytelling mediums cannot. With horror video games emphasizing helplessness and avoidance of confrontations, horror games have become a little scarier. Problems can’t be solved with firearms, and you have to keep in mind hiding places to get away from impossible to kill enemies. Song of Horror continues this trend, and is a perfect game to start to forget summer and get into the Halloween spirit.