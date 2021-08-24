What’s up Grand Marais: Local events calendar

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Grand Marais calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

Karaoke at Birch Terrace Lounge every Friday & Saturday Night! Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Head on over to the Birch Terrace lounge in Grand Marais for Karaoke, every Friday & Saturday night from 9 pm to close.

Pen and Marker Nature Illustration 21D8-2 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The world of markers has come a long way from Crayola! No matter your skill or experience level, Sarah will provide you with tools to fit your comfort level. Students will start by learning...

Care Partners Ice Cream Social Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 14 Broadway, Grand Marais, MN

The Annual Care Partners Ice Cream Social will return on Sunday, August 29th at Sydney’s Custard in Grand Marais! No frills, just those wonderful sundaes and a chance to re-connect with our...

Dance in the Park - Parkdale Park Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 S 8th Ave W, Grand Marais, MN

Dance in the Park with Dance For Young Children. Classes are offered for children ages 3-10. Sign up in advance to ensure you have a spot! We have limited availability in our classes. Dancers...

Rug Hooking Design: Patterns from Nature Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rug hooking is a textile craft, born out of necessity and the desire to bring beauty and warmth into the home. In this class, we will use the natural surroundings of the North Shore landscape to...