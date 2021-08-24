Cancel
Lutcher, LA

What’s up Lutcher: Local events calendar

Lutcher Digest
(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are coming to Lutcher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYovl_0bbP9UPC00

Ad from 08/18

Norco, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 217 Apple St, Norco, LA

⚡Super Early ✳️Norco Fresh Market ad for ⚡8/18 - 8/24, 2021! Find deals, coupons and discounts from your local store in ✳️Norco Fresh Market Weekly Ad, Weekly Circular & Flyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS2dP_0bbP9UPC00

Nicholls State University

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Nicholls State University is on Facebook. To connect with Nicholls State University, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2xQe_0bbP9UPC00

View & Do Story Time

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

View & Do Story Time Join LPPL's sensational storytellers on Facebook, YouTube, & at lafourche.org for View & Do Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 AM! View & Do Story Times premiere on Tuesdays at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBVeq_0bbP9UPC00

Diabetes Update: A Comprehensive Overview

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Diabetes Update: A Holistic Overview in Addressing an Ongoing Epidemic and Advancing Education to Deliver Best Practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR4OE_0bbP9UPC00

Fatheads Seafood

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 18897 LA-22, Maurepas, LA

Fatheads Seafood at Fatheads Seafood Co., 18897 hwy 22, Maurepas, LA, US 70449, Maurepas, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

