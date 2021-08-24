What’s up Lutcher: Local events calendar

(LUTCHER, LA) Live events are coming to Lutcher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lutcher area:

Ad from 08/18 Norco, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 217 Apple St, Norco, LA

⚡Super Early ✳️Norco Fresh Market ad for ⚡8/18 - 8/24, 2021! Find deals, coupons and discounts from your local store in ✳️Norco Fresh Market Weekly Ad, Weekly Circular & Flyer.

Nicholls State University Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Nicholls State University is on Facebook. To connect with Nicholls State University, join Facebook today.

View & Do Story Time Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 314 St Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

View & Do Story Time Join LPPL's sensational storytellers on Facebook, YouTube, & at lafourche.org for View & Do Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 AM! View & Do Story Times premiere on Tuesdays at...

Diabetes Update: A Comprehensive Overview Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Diabetes Update: A Holistic Overview in Addressing an Ongoing Epidemic and Advancing Education to Deliver Best Practice

Fatheads Seafood Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 18897 LA-22, Maurepas, LA

Fatheads Seafood at Fatheads Seafood Co., 18897 hwy 22, Maurepas, LA, US 70449, Maurepas, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm