Leon, WV

Live events on the horizon in Leon

Leon Daily
 7 days ago

(LEON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Leon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzrBD_0bbP9TWT00

Community Baby Shower

Ravenswood, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 719 Flinn Ave, Ravenswood, WV

The JCFRN and WVU Medicine/Jackson General Hospital will be hosting our Community Baby Shower on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 11am - 1pm, participants must PRE-REGISTER to attend. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRgQF_0bbP9TWT00

Putnam Farmers Market

Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Valley Park Entrance, 1 Valley Way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYX1P_0bbP9TWT00

MOPs Open House

Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1, Saturn Way, Hurricane, WV

MOPS is returning to River Ridge Church Teays Valley this fall! Here at MOPS, we gather and support Moms. We believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when Moms...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adHbw_0bbP9TWT00

Fall Kickball League

Hurricane, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Our Summer League was a huge success that we decided to keep things kickin'. We're very happy to be hosting a Fall Kickball League running from August 24th to October 26th. Games will take place...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGpI9_0bbP9TWT00

I-77 Speedway Racing

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 63 Cedar Valley Rd, Ripley, WV

Racing begins at 7 p.m. General Admission is $15 and free for those 10 and under. Pit passes are $30.

