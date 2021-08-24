Cancel
Blue Mountain, MS

Coming soon: Blue Mountain events

Blue Mountain Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Blue Mountain is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blue Mountain:

The Soul of A Nation

Pontotoc, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 184 West Bolton Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863

Soul of A Nation, a mental health symposium tailored to engage, empower, and educate our community regarding wholistic mental health.

Varsity Football @ Marshall Academy

Holly Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Academy Dr, Holly Springs, MS

The Marshall Academy (Holly Springs, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Bayou Academy (Cleveland, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

School of the Prophets - Generations - New Albany, Mississippi

New Albany, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 North Denton Road, New Albany, MS 38652

Prophet Robin Johnson, and Pastor James Woods will engage in teaching on the Gifts of the Spirit & 5-fold Ministry.

Community Curbside Market

New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 219 King St, New Albany, MS

Community Curbside Market is an opportunity for community members to #livelifelocal! All are welcome to shop with local producers, makers, artists, and more. If you would like to set up at the...

Down on Main

Saltillo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 978 Co Rd 681, Saltillo, MS

Discover all the upcoming charity events near you and make a difference while you can. Attend causes & charity events in Mooreville.

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

