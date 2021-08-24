Coming soon: Blue Mountain events

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Blue Mountain is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blue Mountain:

The Soul of A Nation Pontotoc, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 184 West Bolton Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863

Soul of A Nation, a mental health symposium tailored to engage, empower, and educate our community regarding wholistic mental health.

Varsity Football @ Marshall Academy Holly Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Academy Dr, Holly Springs, MS

The Marshall Academy (Holly Springs, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Bayou Academy (Cleveland, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

School of the Prophets - Generations - New Albany, Mississippi New Albany, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 North Denton Road, New Albany, MS 38652

Prophet Robin Johnson, and Pastor James Woods will engage in teaching on the Gifts of the Spirit & 5-fold Ministry.

Community Curbside Market New Albany, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 219 King St, New Albany, MS

Community Curbside Market is an opportunity for community members to #livelifelocal! All are welcome to shop with local producers, makers, artists, and more. If you would like to set up at the...

Down on Main Saltillo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 978 Co Rd 681, Saltillo, MS

