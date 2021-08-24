Cancel
Wagner, SD

Wagner calendar: Coming events

Wagner Post
Wagner Post
 7 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Wagner calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wagner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr7VC_0bbP9Mac00

Mollie B w/ Squeeze Box and Ted Lange

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PV5qW_0bbP9Mac00

Springfield Community Bible Church Concert

Springfield, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Springfield, South Dakota (near Yankton) is the location for some down-home gospel music! We are looking forward to our trip back to the area! No charge for the concert, a free will offering will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202Qd9_0bbP9Mac00

CLARENCE BLUNCK ESTATE ABSOLUTE AUCTION – REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY – PLATTE, SD.

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oT04_0bbP9Mac00

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses

Scotland, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Avenue, Scotland, SD 57059

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzFU5_0bbP9Mac00

Ohiya Casino & Resort Men's Day Free Play

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Hey, guys! On Thursdays, men who earn 15 points at Ohiya Casino from 1pm-10pm will receive $10 in Free Play.

Learn More

Wagner Post

Wagner Post

