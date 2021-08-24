What’s up Barnum: Local events calendar

(BARNUM, MN) Live events are lining up on the Barnum calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnum:

Fond du Lac Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

If you are a Native American entrepreneur interested in starting or expanding a small business, join us for a FREE two-day workshop on August 26th & 27th, where we will cover key business concepts...

Third Base Bar SUNDAY FUN-DAY with Gypsy Wagyn! Carlton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 Chestnut Ave, Carlton, MN

Gypsy Wagyn will be performing LIVE at THIRD BASE BAR in Carlton, MN on: SUNDAY, August 29th (4 p.m. - 8 p.m.) This will be our First SUNDAY FUN-DAY event at Third Base Bar and we're SUPER EXCITED...

Dead On Arms Minnesota Permit to Carry Course Cloquet, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 6552 US-2, Cloquet, MN

Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms training for Minnesota Permit to Carry applications as required by Minnesota State Statute 624.714. About this Event Dead on Arms offers authorized firearms...

2021 Skate & Sip Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Skate, make friends, and drink delicious craft beer with this unique skating event. Skate and Sips are offered every other Tuesday throughout the summer and offers skaters and rollerskiers a fun...

CBD @ Moose Lake Brewing Moose Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 244 Lakeshore Dr, Moose Lake, MN

Come chill with CBD on the patio up north! You know we're going to play until we can't anymore. Enjoy a brew and a tune or five. See you there! You may also like the following events from Moose...