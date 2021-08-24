San Manuel events coming soon

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are coming to San Manuel.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Manuel area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oro Valley, AZ 85755

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 500 W Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ

Contact: Carl Herring, Stephen Ministry Leader 520-314-8799 Click here for Registration

Celebration of Life Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 11575 N 1st Ave, Oro Valley, AZ

Here is Diane Teresa Abbott’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Diane Teresa Abbott (Oro Valley, Arizona), who passed away on...

Spa Buzz | Tucson Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 5000 East, E Via Estancia Miraval, Tucson, AZ 85739

Join the Spa Buzz at Miraval Tucson for connection with peers, an opportunity to see some great brands and get inspired.

Freeddy's Last Saturday Of the Month Car Show Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11143 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...