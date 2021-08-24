What’s up Bloomfield: Local events calendar

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:

Four Roses Barrel Selections for SIP and Shops Coxs Creek, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 624 Lotus Road, Coxs Creek, KY 40013

Join Bourbon Women for a Four Roses Barrel pick that will be sold at our Holiday Sip n Shops in Louisville, Lexington, and Northern Kentucky

Meri Merlo Bourbon Event Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 North 3rd Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Experience an evening of fun with live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres and the evenings special drink "Bourbon Kiss".

Foundation for Marriage (September 10, 2022) Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, KY 40004

The Foundation for Marriage program is a one-day, 8 hour session held on selected Saturdays throughout the year in various locations.

Cooking with Bourbon with Chef Newman Miller Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Learn how to cook with bourbon with Chef Newman Miller

Tasting Blind, Learning Fast Bardstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004

Join the pros at Bardstown Bourbon Company and improve your nosing and tasting skills