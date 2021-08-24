What’s up Bloomfield: Local events calendar
(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Bloomfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bloomfield area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 624 Lotus Road, Coxs Creek, KY 40013
Join Bourbon Women for a Four Roses Barrel pick that will be sold at our Holiday Sip n Shops in Louisville, Lexington, and Northern Kentucky
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 120 North 3rd Street, Bardstown, KY 40004
Experience an evening of fun with live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres and the evenings special drink "Bourbon Kiss".
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 310 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, KY 40004
The Foundation for Marriage program is a one-day, 8 hour session held on selected Saturdays throughout the year in various locations.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 114 N 5th Street, Bardstown, KY 40004
Learn how to cook with bourbon with Chef Newman Miller
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004
Join the pros at Bardstown Bourbon Company and improve your nosing and tasting skills
Comments / 0