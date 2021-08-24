Eureka events coming up

(EUREKA, KS) Live events are coming to Eureka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

FINAL SUNDAY SUNDAES El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4599 NE Boulder Bluff Rd, El Dorado, KS

2:00 PM The last Sunday of the month, everyone at the club gets together for ‘Build Your Own Sundae’ Listen for the dinner bell, or just ring it yourself and build yourself a Sundae



Beaumont Community Association's 12th Annual Pasture Golf Tournament Beaumont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The annual golf tournament is hosted in the beautiful Flint Hills of Kansas. Every year golfers and spectators alike gather, for a wonderful day of the fellowship of fun. The Beaumont Community...

Friends of the Library Book and Bake Sale El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 611 S Washington St, El Dorado, KS

The Friends of the Library will be holding their Book and Bake Sale, with books just $7 per bag or 50 cents each. The funds raised benefit Bradford Memorial Library.

BBQ Cooking Class El Dorado, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 130 N. Main, El Dorado, KS 67042

Founders of BBQ Hack Brian Boswell and Sam McVay will be doing a BBQ class using various grilling products at Charley's Appliance.

Tony Capizzo: Seed Collecting on the PrairyArt Path Matfield Green, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 640 KS-177, Matfield Green, KS 66862

A guided seed collecting hike on the PrairyArt Path with The Nature Conservancy’s Flint Hill Initiative Manager Tony Capizzo.