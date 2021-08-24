Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, KS

Eureka events coming up

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Live events are coming to Eureka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge1RV_0bbP99CQ00

FINAL SUNDAY SUNDAES

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4599 NE Boulder Bluff Rd, El Dorado, KS

2:00 PM The last Sunday of the month, everyone at the club gets together for ‘Build Your Own Sundae’ Listen for the dinner bell, or just ring it yourself and build yourself a Sundae\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUzlO_0bbP99CQ00

Beaumont Community Association's 12th Annual Pasture Golf Tournament

Beaumont, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The annual golf tournament is hosted in the beautiful Flint Hills of Kansas. Every year golfers and spectators alike gather, for a wonderful day of the fellowship of fun. The Beaumont Community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3zj6_0bbP99CQ00

Friends of the Library Book and Bake Sale

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 611 S Washington St, El Dorado, KS

The Friends of the Library will be holding their Book and Bake Sale, with books just $7 per bag or 50 cents each. The funds raised benefit Bradford Memorial Library.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBhNi_0bbP99CQ00

BBQ Cooking Class

El Dorado, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 130 N. Main, El Dorado, KS 67042

Founders of BBQ Hack Brian Boswell and Sam McVay will be doing a BBQ class using various grilling products at Charley's Appliance.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eodrP_0bbP99CQ00

Tony Capizzo: Seed Collecting on the PrairyArt Path

Matfield Green, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 640 KS-177, Matfield Green, KS 66862

A guided seed collecting hike on the PrairyArt Path with The Nature Conservancy’s Flint Hill Initiative Manager Tony Capizzo.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
16
Followers
228
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
El Dorado, KS
Government
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Eureka, KS
City
Matfield Green, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#The Beaumont Community#Bradford Memorial Library#Charley S Appliance#Ks 66862
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy