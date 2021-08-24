Granby events coming soon

(GRANBY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Granby calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Granby area:

Live Music at Heck's Tavern Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

It doesn't get much better than live tunes, flavorful food, and tasty cocktails. That's why local musicians set the "tune" for fun-filled nights at Heck's Tavern. Enjoy live music performances...

Sunday at the Ranch Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2690 Co Rd 60, Granby, CO

Sunday at the Ranch (formerly The Taste of History) is our big, exciting annual fundraiser. The event will include a delicious catered meal, drinks, live music, an outstanding auction, friendship...

Crafts n' Cocktails - Felting Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Village Rd, Granby, CO

The Granby Ranch Crafts ‘N Cocktails, every other Friday, is the perfect place to dabble in the arts. Every session will be a different craft to help you relax, take your mind off things, exercise...

Commonsensicals Roundtable Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 420 E Agate Ave, Granby, CO

Bits and pieces of all sorts of things related to Grand county and country.. Come join us for good conversation, discussion of local issues, and friendship. Fridays 12;00PM. For more information...

Granby Farmers Market Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 663 W Agate Ave, Granby, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 16 - September 8, 2021Every Other Wednesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: The parking lots between Debbies Drive In (663 W Agate