Onawa calendar: What's coming up

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onawa area:

Vintage Car Show N' Shine/Burger Night — Whiting Christian Church Whiting, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 716 West St, Whiting, IA

Our annual event for every car AND burger lover in the area! Come join us as we celebrate the stories and projects that ride along with each car that will show up. This year due to the rising cost...

SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa Sloan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Summit SuperSeries Points Race Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 22940 248th St, Onawa, IA

July 10 Points race #5 & July 11 Points race #6 canceled rescheduled July 31 Points race #5 & Aug 1 Points race #6 Aug 7 Points race #7 & Aug 8 points race #8 Aug 21 Points race #9 & Aug 22 Points...

August Thursday Evening Yoga Class Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1019 10th St, Onawa, IA

THE DETAILS: Every Thursday Evening in August 6:30 - 7:30 pm Classes will take place at Grace Dance Company, 1019 10th Street in Onawa, Iowa. INVESTMENT: If this is your first class with me, then...

Green World Tour Köln Whiting, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sachsenbergstraße, 51063 Köln

Die Vielfalt der Nachhaltigkeit auf einer Messe in Köln erleben. Über 60 Vorträge - mehr als 1000 Angebote aus folgenden Themenbereichen: