Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Onawa calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 7 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) Onawa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Onawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yS4j1_0bbP97Qy00

Vintage Car Show N' Shine/Burger Night — Whiting Christian Church

Whiting, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 716 West St, Whiting, IA

Our annual event for every car AND burger lover in the area! Come join us as we celebrate the stories and projects that ride along with each car that will show up. This year due to the rising cost...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syeDf_0bbP97Qy00

SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa

Sloan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cnlqw_0bbP97Qy00

Summit SuperSeries Points Race

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 22940 248th St, Onawa, IA

July 10 Points race #5 & July 11 Points race #6 canceled rescheduled July 31 Points race #5 & Aug 1 Points race #6 Aug 7 Points race #7 & Aug 8 points race #8 Aug 21 Points race #9 & Aug 22 Points...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIz2N_0bbP97Qy00

August Thursday Evening Yoga Class

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1019 10th St, Onawa, IA

THE DETAILS: Every Thursday Evening in August 6:30 - 7:30 pm Classes will take place at Grace Dance Company, 1019 10th Street in Onawa, Iowa. INVESTMENT: If this is your first class with me, then...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vb8lW_0bbP97Qy00

Green World Tour Köln

Whiting, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sachsenbergstraße, 51063 Köln

Die Vielfalt der Nachhaltigkeit auf einer Messe in Köln erleben. Über 60 Vorträge - mehr als 1000 Angebote aus folgenden Themenbereichen:

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
12
Followers
243
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Onawa, IA
Government
City
Whiting, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Points Race#Schaben#Tractorhouse Com#Ia#Grace Dance Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Iowa StateKIMT

Friday winners at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Shutterbugs from around the state and across the country have put their best images on display in the Iowa State Fair’s Photography Salon. About 2,086 photos were submitted and 773 were accepted. “Shadows” is the theme for 2021 and photographers were asked to create images where there is great contrast between the light and the darkness. These photos will be on display from 9 am to 8 pm on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy