Live events on the horizon in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Annual Beach WOD pt. 2 Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We're getting CrossFit Angola and Fortitude Strength together at Crooked Lake for a team-style workout! Twice this year! We're heading back to Crooked Lake Beach for our annual Beach WOD. This...

Mike Doughtery Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2705 W Buck Lake Rd, Angola, IN

Mike Doughtery is back with his Outlaw Country Show. Mike is a historian who loves to sing and talk about the rich music history that has made Buck Lake Ranch famous. Please join us for a great...

Dog Day in the Park Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Circle Hill Cemetery Rd, Angola, IN

Bring your furry friend and join us for the Annual Dog Day in the Park! There will be a a K9-Fun Run in the morning followed by vendors at the Selman Timber Frame until noon! We will have an...

Club Paradise Tara Renee Acoustic Duo (featuring Bob Pogue) Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tara Renee returns to Club P! You may also like the following events from Tara Renee

Crazy Ostrich Edon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Michigan St, Edon, OH

Since this is how I currently feel, let's paint it! $35.00 per person. All beverages welcome. text 260-312-0652 or comment sign me up to get your spot.