Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, IN

Live events on the horizon in Hamilton

Posted by 
Hamilton News Beat
Hamilton News Beat
 7 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlT4S_0bbP94mn00

Annual Beach WOD pt. 2

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We're getting CrossFit Angola and Fortitude Strength together at Crooked Lake for a team-style workout! Twice this year! We're heading back to Crooked Lake Beach for our annual Beach WOD. This...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35crzg_0bbP94mn00

Mike Doughtery

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2705 W Buck Lake Rd, Angola, IN

Mike Doughtery is back with his Outlaw Country Show. Mike is a historian who loves to sing and talk about the rich music history that has made Buck Lake Ranch famous. Please join us for a great...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxOSO_0bbP94mn00

Dog Day in the Park

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Circle Hill Cemetery Rd, Angola, IN

Bring your furry friend and join us for the Annual Dog Day in the Park! There will be a a K9-Fun Run in the morning followed by vendors at the Selman Timber Frame until noon! We will have an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGSUi_0bbP94mn00

Club Paradise Tara Renee Acoustic Duo (featuring Bob Pogue)

Angola, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tara Renee returns to Club P! You may also like the following events from Tara Renee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neGxB_0bbP94mn00

Crazy Ostrich

Edon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Michigan St, Edon, OH

Since this is how I currently feel, let's paint it! $35.00 per person. All beverages welcome. text 260-312-0652 or comment sign me up to get your spot.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
29
Followers
228
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Angola, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Angola, IN
Government
Hamilton, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Crossfit Angola#Fortitude Strength#Beach Wod#N Michigan St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy