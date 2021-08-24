Cancel
Campo, CA

Live events on the horizon in Campo

Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 7 days ago

(CAMPO, CA) Campo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlbY6_0bbP8zXO00

Alpine, CA: Image Based Decisional Drills Instructor Certification

Alpine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 16232 Sequan Truck Trail, Alpine, CA 91903

To quickly make ONE good FIRST decision based on visual stimuli & instantly act on it. Be confident, decisive, efficient and explosive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QyhI_0bbP8zXO00

25th Anniversary and Registration Night

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2358 Tavern Rd #7, Alpine, CA

Come join us in celebrating 25 years of Gym Trix! We will have amazing deals, give aways, and raffles! 25 year anniversary shirts will be available too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Eaga_0bbP8zXO00

Barrett Lake Fishing

Dulzura, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

If you are looking for Cheap Tickets for at Barrett Lake Dulzura on 08/25/2021 05:00:00.000 then you are in Luck at this site. Absolute Bargains for Exclusive Seats with Razor Thin Margins on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYxUt_0bbP8zXO00

8/28/21 - Whiskey Ridge at Alpine VFW Post 9578- Country Rock&Roll! 6-9PM

Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Whiskey Ridge - Country Rock & Roll San Diego Band SATURDAY August 28, 2021 from 5PM-9PM Based in El Cajon, Whiskey Ridge is a high energy country band that mixes classic rock and oldies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bagNk_0bbP8zXO00

Tom and Jerry @ Pine Valley County Park

Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 28810 Old Hwy 80, Pine Valley, CA

A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.\n

