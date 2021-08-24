Cancel
Hoopa, CA

Live events on the horizon in Hoopa

Posted by 
Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HOOPA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Hoopa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgoqp_0bbP8u7l00

McKinleyville Farmers’ Market

McKinleyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2165 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA

Thursdays from 3-6pm, the McKinleyville Farmers’ Market provides our community with a variety of locally grown, non-GMO produce options. Stop by to check out what local crafters are sharing their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1wHF_0bbP8u7l00

Latin Nights

Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Come dance the night away with DJ Pachanguero! We're playing Latin dance hits from 9 pm to 1am. Free in the Wave Lounge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfXnm_0bbP8u7l00

August Mega Mixer - In - Person

McKinleyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1620 Pickett Rd, McKinleyville, CA

Join the McKinleyville Chamber for a showcase of local businesses and organizations at the August Mega Mixer! The following businesses and organizations will have tables and representatives at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MSsH_0bbP8u7l00

Merit Parcel Live at Jambalaya, Arcata, CA

Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 915 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Merit Parcel Performing Live Indie Rock Music at The Jambalaya, Arcata, CA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdM4v_0bbP8u7l00

Capoeira

Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Willow Creek, CA

Caporeira with Professor Arara $10 each class. Phone: (530) 629-3564 for more details. Masks & Social Distancing required (but this may change per local state and county guidelines)

Learn More

Comments / 0

