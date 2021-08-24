Live events on the horizon in Hoopa

(HOOPA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Hoopa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoopa:

McKinleyville Farmers’ Market McKinleyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2165 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA

Thursdays from 3-6pm, the McKinleyville Farmers’ Market provides our community with a variety of locally grown, non-GMO produce options. Stop by to check out what local crafters are sharing their...

Latin Nights Blue Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 777 Casino Way, Blue Lake, CA 95525

Come dance the night away with DJ Pachanguero! We're playing Latin dance hits from 9 pm to 1am. Free in the Wave Lounge

August Mega Mixer - In - Person McKinleyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1620 Pickett Rd, McKinleyville, CA

Join the McKinleyville Chamber for a showcase of local businesses and organizations at the August Mega Mixer! The following businesses and organizations will have tables and representatives at the...

Merit Parcel Live at Jambalaya, Arcata, CA Arcata, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 915 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521

Merit Parcel Performing Live Indie Rock Music at The Jambalaya, Arcata, CA

Capoeira Willow Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Willow Creek, CA

Caporeira with Professor Arara $10 each class. Phone: (530) 629-3564 for more details. Masks & Social Distancing required (but this may change per local state and county guidelines)