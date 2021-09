Trent Taylor, the former Evangel great and Louisiana Tech legend, made the most incredible play of the NFL preseason. I won't even attempt to hide my bias here, I am so excited for Trent Taylor. Granted, I do have a little bit of history with the Cincinnati Bengals receiver. While he is a few years younger than me, I was great friends with both Trent and his older brother Trey, who's also a legendary footballer in his own right.