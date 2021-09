Conrad calendar: Events coming up

(CONRAD, MT) Live events are lining up on the Conrad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conrad:

Cut Bank Farmers' Market Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Visitors Center parking lot, North Main Avenue and 8th Street North West

Midsummer Night's Dream in Conrad Conrad, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 S Virginia St, Conrad, MT

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 424 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

