Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town, ND

Live events coming up in New Town

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 7 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Town area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xitl4_0bbP8nBu00

Back to Sunday School Pizza Party

Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1020 Main St N, Tioga, ND

Come meet this year's Sunday School Teachers, get registered for the 2021-2022 school year. Sunday School will start on September 19th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIVUR_0bbP8nBu00

A Hard Day's Night: Beatles Tribute Concert

Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Join us at 7pm on Aug. 27, 2021 for a high energy Beatles Tribute Show! -General Admission: $25* -VIP Tickets: $50* *Plus taxes+fees

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcCNP_0bbP8nBu00

new town rumble

New Town, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 710 East Avenue, New Town, ND 58763

THREE HOURS OF FIGHTS, JUINOR / AMATURE /PRO LIVE BAND ANOMIC @ INTERMISSIONS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmYs1_0bbP8nBu00

HHW & E-Waste Collection Event

Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

August 28, 2021 is the annual Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection day at the McKenzie County Public Works building from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm! 1300 12th St SE, Watford City ND 58854...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vndf_0bbP8nBu00

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
26
Followers
213
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Town, ND
New Town, ND
Government
City
Watford City, ND
City
Tioga, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Casino#Household Hazardous Waste#Nd Come#School Teachers#Sunday School#Nd Ticket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy