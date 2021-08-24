Live events coming up in New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) New Town is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Town area:

Back to Sunday School Pizza Party Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1020 Main St N, Tioga, ND

Come meet this year's Sunday School Teachers, get registered for the 2021-2022 school year. Sunday School will start on September 19th.

A Hard Day's Night: Beatles Tribute Concert Watford City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, ND 58854

Join us at 7pm on Aug. 27, 2021 for a high energy Beatles Tribute Show! -General Admission: $25* -VIP Tickets: $50* *Plus taxes+fees

new town rumble New Town, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 710 East Avenue, New Town, ND 58763

THREE HOURS OF FIGHTS, JUINOR / AMATURE /PRO LIVE BAND ANOMIC @ INTERMISSIONS.

HHW & E-Waste Collection Event Watford City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

August 28, 2021 is the annual Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection day at the McKenzie County Public Works building from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm! 1300 12th St SE, Watford City ND 58854...

Sammy Hagar & The Circle New Town, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND

Ticket listings for Sammy Hagar at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, ND on 8/28/2021