Live events Moscow — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 7 days ago

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are coming to Moscow.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moscow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqXU0_0bbP8g0p00

Grease, The Musical

Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Production of Grease the musical. In Person. General admission. Tickets $10.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPRwe_0bbP8g0p00

WAA's Mobile Education Exhibit visits Collierville, TN!

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is on the road in 2021 and will be making a stop in Collierville, TN! The Exhibit represents the TEACH pillar of the Wreaths Across America...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwQZv_0bbP8g0p00

Friday Flicks: The Parent Trap (1998)

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4674 Merchants Park Cir, Collierville, TN

Join us for part of our Friday Flicks series as we screen The Parent Trap. Bring your own peanut butter and Oreos or snag something icy and sweet from MEMPOPS! Movie starts at sunset (est. around...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CravF_0bbP8g0p00

Board of Zoning Appeals – Notice of Public Hearing (08-24-2021)

Oakland, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Pursuant to Article XII, 12.3 of the Oakland Municipal Zoning Ordinance, there is hereby given public notice of a hearing to be held by the Oakland Board of Zoning Appeals at 7:00 PM on August 24...

Ride for the Wreaths III & Mobile Exhibit

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ride for the Wreaths III Hosted by Wreaths Across America - West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Memphis TN Poker Run Saturday, August 28th VFW Post 5066 347 South Center St., Collierville, TN...

Moscow Daily

Moscow Daily

Moscow, TN
With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

