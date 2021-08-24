Cancel
Sibley, IA

Sibley calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Sibley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAM2_0bbP8f8600

EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN Class

Rock Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1010 S Greene St, Rock Rapids, IA

Emergency Medical Technician is a great career choice for someone interested in the healthcare field. This comprehensive program consists of six modules, clinical experience, and CPR. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSjhj_0bbP8f8600

Question, Persuade, Refer co-hosted by the Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery

Sibley, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 304 9th St, Sibley, IA 51249

FREE 2-hour Suicide Prevention Training co-hosted by the Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYVhk_0bbP8f8600

Tuesday S.O.O League Meeting

Sanborn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Sanborn, IA

-4 men per team and starts at 7:30 pm. -League meeting will start at 7:30. Please make sure at least 1 person from the team is at the meeting. -There is free bowling after the meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afiW4_0bbP8f8600

Women Seeking God - BLOOM!

Worthington, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1505 Dover Street, Worthington, MN 56187

No Matter Where You Are In Your Faith Journey, This Conference Is For You!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjnHY_0bbP8f8600

GRAPE STOMP

Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 30124 MN-264, Round Lake, MN

GRAPE STOMP $40 per 2-person team Souvenir t-shirt & prizes KIDS STOMP $10 per child ADMISSION $5 at the gate • 20 and under free. First 150 adult guests receive a free wine glass TASTING TENT...

