Live events Tornillo — what’s coming up

(TORNILLO, TX) Tornillo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tornillo:

COVID-19 Vaccination - Moderna El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E, A Building Courtyard, El Paso, TX 79928

Please choose ONLY 1 time slot to ensure there are enough slots available. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge.

Bingo Players - Bingo Beach | Green Door EP El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 8750 Gateway Blvd East, El Paso, TX 79907

Rabbit Hole & Bingo Players Present: Bingo Beach w/ Zookeper at Green Door EP on Thursday September 9th

Girls Night Out The Show at Tequilas Discoteque (El Paso, TX) El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 09:30 PM

Address: 810 Pendale Road, El Paso, TX 79907

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to El Paso! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Yoga at Moonlight Adobe Hall Wednesday 9/8 El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 10180 Socorro Road, Socorro, TX 79927

Come join us for Yoga class taught by Sarah at Moonlight Adobe Hall in Socorro Wednesday September 8,2021 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

Megadeth & Lamb Of God at Don Haskins Center San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Explore all upcoming lamb of god events in San Elizario, find information & tickets for upcoming lamb of god events happening in San Elizario.